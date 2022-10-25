Advanced search
  
  2. News
News
 

Utilities Up Sharply as Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup

10/25/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
Shares of power producers rose sharply as Treasury yields declined.

Yields fell as positioning on Fed funds futures markets reflected higher odds of a 50-basis-point rate hike than a 75-basis-point hike at the Federal Reserve's December meeting.

German utility Uniper warned it would book a net loss for the first nine months of the year as Russian natural-gas supplies stop, with further losses expected in coming quarters.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1710ET

HOT NEWS