Utilities Up Sharply as Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose sharply as Treasury yields declined.

Yields fell as positioning on Fed funds futures markets reflected higher odds of a 50-basis-point rate hike than a 75-basis-point hike at the Federal Reserve's December meeting.

German utility Uniper warned it would book a net loss for the first nine months of the year as Russian natural-gas supplies stop, with further losses expected in coming quarters.

