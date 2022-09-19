Advanced search
Utilities Up Sharply on Defensive Demand -- Utilities Roundup

09/19/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
Shares of power producers rose sharply after weak economic data spurred demand for defensive sectors.

The sector is also in focus ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. Any retreat in Treasury yields after the meeting could further stoke demand for the group, which competes with the bond market for the attention of fixed-income investors.

Puerto Rico could see landslides and mudslides amid life-threatening rain stemming from Hurricane Fiona, which has knocked out power for much of the island and prompted overflowing rivers and flash floods.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1711ET

