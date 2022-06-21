Utilities Up Sharply on Rotation Back Into 2022 Leader -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose sharply, as traders rotated back into a sector that had fared well before this month's stock market plunge.

Southern Green Hydro has narrowed down bidders on the development of a hydrogen production and export facility in New Zealand to two -- Woodside Energy and the renewable energy arm of miner Fortescue Metals Group. The New Zealand power companies Contact Energy and Meridian Energy behind the venture will review further details on the proposals and make a decision in August.

