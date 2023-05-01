Shares of power producers rose slightly amid optimism about the outlook for earnings.

Exelon and Public Service Enterprise Group rose ahead of earnings later this week.

FuelCell Energy rose after it received an order from ExxonMobil for equipment related to the alternative-energy company's carbon-capture partnership with the oil giant, as it seeks to prove the concept of its carbon-absorbing fuel-cell modules.

