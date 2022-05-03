Utilities Up Slightly Ahead of Fed Statement -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose slightly, as traders hedged their bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement.

The utility sector had fared well until the recent leg up in Treasury yields presented a lower risk alternative to the dividend-oriented sector.

New Jersey utility operator Public Service Enterprise Group slipped as one-off accounting items weighed on earnings even as revenue from its PSE&G utility rose.

On Sunday, a group of senators sent a letter to President Biden asking to speed up a Commerce Department solar tariff case concerning allegations that China is avoiding tariffs.

