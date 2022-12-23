Utilities Up as Defensive Bias Boosts Sector -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose and the sector pushed into the green for the year to date, as the defensive niche continued to draw investors because of uncertainty about rates and economic growth.

Renewable-energy stocks faltered late in the year after a strong opening, as optimism about a U.S. shift to sustainable energy abated.

"It's very clear that the infrastructure is not in place either in Europe or certainly not in the U.S. And until that infrastructure is in place and viable, you have to have a reliable energy source," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

More than a million U.S. utility customers were without power Friday morning, according to Poweroutage.us, after a winter storm with gusty winds knocked down power lines.

