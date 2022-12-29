Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Utilities Up as Momentum Builds in Defensive Sectors -- Utilities Roundup

12/29/2022 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers rose slightly as upward momentum in defensive sectors continued to build.

The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities industry group of the S&P 500, is up about 0.4% for 2022 after Thursday's gains, in sharp contrast to a roughly 20% loss for the broad index.

The death toll from a fierce winter storm in Buffalo, N.Y., continued to rise, with the number of confirmed deaths at 39 as of Thursday midday, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1734ET

Latest news "Economy"
05:55pFrench biotech Cellectis takes stake in Mayflower-backed startup Primera
RE
05:41pDogecoin Lost 0.67% to $0.070 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEthereum Gained 0.71% to $1195.20 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pBitcoin Gained 0.50% to $16598.96 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pUtilities Up as Momentum Builds in Defensive Sectors -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:35pCommunications Services Up, Paring Deep 2022 Losses -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.51% to 97.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Gains 0.48% to $1.0664 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Gains 0.28% to $1.2055 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Lost 1.08% to 133.03 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global markets live: Tesla, Novartis, Anglo American, BP...
2U.S. weekly jobless claims ticked higher last week
3Analyst recommendations: CarMax, Danaher, Next, Tesla...
4Wall St set to open higher as jobless claims data calm rate hike worrie..
5China, HK stocks fall as fears grow of knock-on virus surges

HOT NEWS