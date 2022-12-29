Utilities Up as Momentum Builds in Defensive Sectors -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose slightly as upward momentum in defensive sectors continued to build.

The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities industry group of the S&P 500, is up about 0.4% for 2022 after Thursday's gains, in sharp contrast to a roughly 20% loss for the broad index.

The death toll from a fierce winter storm in Buffalo, N.Y., continued to rise, with the number of confirmed deaths at 39 as of Thursday midday, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1734ET