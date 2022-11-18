Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Utilities Up as Momentum Returns to Sector -- Utilities Roundup

11/18/2022 | 05:20pm EST
Shares of power producers rose sharply, as traders rotated back into a sector that's been volatile of late.

The utility industry group had led the stock market for most of the year only to lose momentum in a September selloff triggered by rising Treasury yields.

The sector has been resurgent in recent weeks as recession fears stoke demand for defensive issues.

Italian energy giant Enel is weighing a $5 billion sale of its Peru operations, Bloomberg reported.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1719ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL S.P.A. 3.14% 5.157 Delayed Quote.-29.04%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) -2.10% 5962.88 Real-time Quote.19.28%
