Utilities Up as Momentum Returns to Sector -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose sharply, as traders rotated back into a sector that's been volatile of late.

The utility industry group had led the stock market for most of the year only to lose momentum in a September selloff triggered by rising Treasury yields.

The sector has been resurgent in recent weeks as recession fears stoke demand for defensive issues.

Italian energy giant Enel is weighing a $5 billion sale of its Peru operations, Bloomberg reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1719ET