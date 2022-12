Shares of power producers rose as momentum traders returned to the sector.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities industry group of the S&P 500, entered positive territory for the year to date.

The Canadian province of Quebec may stop selling cheap power to cryptocurrency miners amid energy shortages worldwide.

