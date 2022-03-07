Utilities Up as Sector Outshines S&P 500 -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as the sector drew investors wary of the implications of the Ukraine war for the global economy.

The evergreen nature of the utility industry and the relatively high dividend yields have made the sector a stark outperformer in 2022 so far. While the majority of S&P 500 industry groups are in correction or bear-market territory, the SPDR Select Sector Utility exchange traded fund, which tracks the utility industry group, is up slightly.

U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry said natural gas would have to play a role in future energy planning despite opposition from environmentalists, speaking at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

