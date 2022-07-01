Utilities Up as Sector Seen More Recession Resilient -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rallied, as traders piled into a sector seen as more resilient in the face of a recession.

Fears of solar-panel shortages may be overstated, according to one brokerage.

"Solar panels from Southeast Asia will continue to be shipped to the U.S., but there is some potential that a subset of panel shipments will face documentation issues relating to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

