Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Utilities Up as Senate Advances Climate Bill -- Utilities Roundup

07/28/2022 | 05:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers surged after reports that the Senate was moving forward with a bill that would support investment in sustainable energy.

The climate-change and health-care stimulus package would allocate roughly $369 billion to be spent on climate and energy programs.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA said earnings fell in the first half amid drought in its home market and higher investment in renewable-energy capacity.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1717ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. 1.17% 4.925 Real-time Quote.0.75%
EDP CORPORATION -3.50% 10200 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:18pUtilities Up as Senate Advances Climate Bill -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:17pCommunications Services Down After Comcast, Meta Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:16pTech Up on Earnings Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:15pU.S. regulators order Voyager Digital to stop 'false and misleading' deposit insurance claims
RE
05:15pU.s. banking regulators issue letter demanding crypto firm voyag…
RE
05:14pFinancials Up as Sector Seen Benefitting From Fed Policy -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:09pU.S. says insurers must still cover birth control after Supreme Court abortion ruling
RE
05:09pConsumer Cos Up on Hopes Fed Will Slow Pace of Hikes - Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:07pCuervo parent company Becle reports 58.6% rise in Q2 net profit
RE
05:06pHealth Care Up After Mixed Earnings -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Moderate rebound in U.S. economic growth seen in second quarter as infl..
2Fresenius : Conference Call Preliminary Q2/2022 Results
3Air Liquide prepares for possible gas cuts as half-year sales beat fore..
4Is the U.S. in a recession? Fresh GDP data to amplify debate
5STELLANTIS : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS