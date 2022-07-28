Utilities Up as Senate Advances Climate Bill -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers surged after reports that the Senate was moving forward with a bill that would support investment in sustainable energy.

The climate-change and health-care stimulus package would allocate roughly $369 billion to be spent on climate and energy programs.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA said earnings fell in the first half amid drought in its home market and higher investment in renewable-energy capacity.

