Shares of power producers ticked up as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.

Treasury yields edged higher ahead of the central-bank meeting next week.

Fixed income investors often move back and forth between the utilities sector and Treasury markets, based on rate comparisons.

