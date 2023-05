Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields slowed their recent advance.

A surge in Treasury yields has weighed on demand for utilities, which typically compete with the bond market for the attention of yield-seeking fixed-income investors.

Investors sought out safe havens beyond the Treasury market amid doubts that legislators would be able to hammer out a compromise and avoid a debt default.

