Utilities Up as Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup

03/28/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields declined, making dividend yields in the sector more appealing.

U.K. power producer National Grid agreed to sell a 60% stake in its U.K. gas-transmission business to a consortium of infrastructure investors comprised of Macquarie Asset Management and British Columbia Investment Management.

The price of renewable-energy projects are rising worldwide in a ripple effect of the war in Ukraine -- the continuation of a phenomenon some analysts dub "greenflation." 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-22 1755ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 1.12% 200.09 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
NATIONAL GRID PLC 0.53% 1132.6 Delayed Quote.6.30%
RIPPLE (XRP/BTC) 2.24% 1.9E-5 Real-time Quote.0.00%
RIPPLE (XRP/EUR) 4.13% 0.81257 Real-time Quote.6.62%
