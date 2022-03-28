Utilities Up as Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields declined, making dividend yields in the sector more appealing.

U.K. power producer National Grid agreed to sell a 60% stake in its U.K. gas-transmission business to a consortium of infrastructure investors comprised of Macquarie Asset Management and British Columbia Investment Management.

The price of renewable-energy projects are rising worldwide in a ripple effect of the war in Ukraine -- the continuation of a phenomenon some analysts dub "greenflation."

