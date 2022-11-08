Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Utilities Up as Treasury Yields Fall -- Utilities Roundup

11/08/2022 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields fell.

Tropical storm Nicole strengthened over the Atlantic Ocean as it approached the Bahamas and is projected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall on the eastern coast of Florida on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Business leaders are pushing for specific actions to combat climate change and asking for clearer policies to support such initiatives from governments at the United Nations COP 27 climate summit in Egypt. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-22 1758ET

Latest news "Economy"
05:58pTwitter to introduce 'Official' label for select verified accounts
RE
05:58pUtilities Up as Treasury Yields Fall -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:57pArgentina plans $9.4 bln local debt swap to ease year-end payment crunch
RE
05:56pLucid group - higher costs offset by lower freight costs q/q…
RE
05:56pCommunications Services Down; Disney Slides After Hours -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:55pLucid group - cost increase was primarily related to personnel a…
RE
05:55pStocks end higher as investors eye U.S. midterms
RE
05:51pSouth Africa station to help NASA track missions
RE
05:51pTech Up as Treasury Yields Fall -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:51pLucid group - expect new battery supply deal along with existing…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Renault gears up to go electric, Geely steps on the gas
2Spanish pharmaceuticals firm Grifols reports 30% drop in nine-month pro..
3Weedkiller windfall helps Bayer top profit forecasts
4Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. exp..
5Lumentum Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HOT NEWS