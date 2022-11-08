Utilities Up as Treasury Yields Fall -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields fell.

Tropical storm Nicole strengthened over the Atlantic Ocean as it approached the Bahamas and is projected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall on the eastern coast of Florida on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Business leaders are pushing for specific actions to combat climate change and asking for clearer policies to support such initiatives from governments at the United Nations COP 27 climate summit in Egypt.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-22 1758ET