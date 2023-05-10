Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields fell in the wake of inflation data.

An unexpected slowdown in inflation in April suggests that inflation has irrevocably peaked in the U.S., raising the odds that the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes at its next meeting. That likelihood weighed on Treasury yields.

In a deal that is believed to be the first commercial agreement for nuclear-fusion power, Microsoft agreed to purchase electricity from startup Helion Energy within about five years.

Paolo Scaroni was named chairman of Italian state-controlled utility Enel, despite controversy over his business dealings with Russia.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-23 1718ET