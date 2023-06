Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields fell in the wake of the Federal Reserve's policy statement.

Chinese hydroelectric power producer CK Power's profit is poised to weaken this year, as lower-than-average rainfall associated with El Niño will pressure the Xayaburi and Nam Ngum 2 power plants, said analysts at brokerage Maybank Securities.

