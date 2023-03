Shares of power producers rallied as Treasury yields flattened out.

A surge in Treasury rates in recent months has dented utility sector returns.

The power producers had gained a reputation as a safe haven during the 2022 stock-market selloff, but have lagged the broad market during the recent banking scare.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

03-29-23 1704ET