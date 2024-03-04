Shares of power producers rallied as Treasury yields lingered near recent lows.

The utilities sector has lagged the broad stock market for more than two years, as investors bet it would be among the biggest losers in an era of rising interest rates. In recent weeks, signs that rates have peaked has revived investor demand for utilities. The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund has cut its losses for the year to date to 2.3%.

