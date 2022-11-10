Utilities Up as Treasury Yields Slide -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields plunged.

European utilities posted strong earnings ahead of what's expected to be a rocky winter season for heating.

British electricity giant Centrica forecast 2022 operating earnings toward the top end of analyst expectations.

German utility RWE said earnings rose in the first nine months of the year, boosted by renewable energy activity, and reiterated 2022 growth targets.

