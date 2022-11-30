Utilities Up as Treasury Yields Slide -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose sharply as Treasury yields tumbled.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note completed its biggest monthly drop since March 2020 as investors positioned themselves for more modest rate increases from the Federal Reserve.

The utility sector is viewed as an alternative to Treasury bonds because it's similarly low risk and high-yielding.

France has prepared a contingency plan to conduct rolling blackouts this winter if its electrical grid comes under severe stress, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1706ET