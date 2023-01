Shares of power producers rose sharply as Treasury yields retreated in the aftermath of jobs data.

The softening of wage inflation in December caused a reversal in bets on another 50-basis-point rate increase. That hastened the biggest weekly retreat for the 30-year Treasury rate since March 2020.

Dividend-seeking investors often use utility stocks as an alternative to Treasurys.

