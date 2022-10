Shares of power producers rose sharply as Treasury yields fell for the week.

Florida sustainable energy producer NextEra Energy posted a nearly fourfold advance in third-quarter profit as revenue surpassed Wall Street targets.

A reactor at Southern Co.'s long-delayed Vogtle nuclear-power plant project started loading fuel this month and could be delivering power by the end of March.

