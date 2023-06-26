Shares of power producers rose sharply as Treasury yields slipped.

Fixed-income investors often toggle back and forth between the bond market and utility stocks, based on yield comparisons.

NAC Kazatomprom, the world's largest uranium miner, stands to benefit in the medium-term as China drives up demand for uranium and as nuclear power regains acceptance as a solution to the challenges of decarbonization and energy dependence, said analysts at brokerage Bank of America Global Research.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-26-23 1741ET