Shares of power producers rose, but lagged the broad market, as traders sought out cyclical sectors.

Dominion Energy initiated a review of its business in an effort to boost its share price.

French utility EDF warned of lower power generation this year across its nuclear reactors in France, confirming fears that a major alternative to Russian natural gas would not be available.

