Utilities Up, but Lag Market, as Manchin View Weighs on Solar -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as solar-energy stocks fell sharply.

Solar companies declined after Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) said he wouldn't support an economic package that increased funding for climate change provisions.

Solar-panel maker First Solar fell by more than 9%. The Invesco Solar exchange-traded fund, a basket of solar stocks declined by roughly 3%.

Spanish utility Iberdrola is exploring an acquisition of Australian renewable-energy concern CWP Renewables, according to Spanish newspaper El Economista.

07-15-22 1717ET