Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields slipped in the wake of weak U.K. inflation data.

U.K. electric-transmission concern National Grid agreed to sell a further 20% stake to utility National Gas under previously agreed terms, despite the assets becoming more valuable during a bout of inflation since the deal was struck.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-23 1722ET