Utilities Up on Anticipation of Federal Energy Initiatives -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose amid anticipation of federal sustainable-energy initiatives that could affect the sector.

Sen. Joe Manchin, a pivotal vote in Democrats' efforts to pass elements of President Biden's economic agenda, has indicated in recent days he wants to restart talks soon on a party-line package focused on energy policy, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Invesco Solar exchange-traded fund, often used as a proxy for bets on energy policy, declined, paring substantial gains for the last month.

