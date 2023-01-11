Utilities Up on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into higher risk sectors.

In the biggest U.S. solar investment from massive tax incentives introduced last year, South Korea's Hanwha Group plans to spend $2.5 billion to build an entire solar-manufacturing supply chain in Georgia.

Shares of the Invesco Solar exchange-traded fund, which tracks a basket of solar-power companies, rose by more than 4%.

