Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Utilities Up on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

01/11/2023 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into higher risk sectors.

In the biggest U.S. solar investment from massive tax incentives introduced last year, South Korea's Hanwha Group plans to spend $2.5 billion to build an entire solar-manufacturing supply chain in Georgia.

Shares of the Invesco Solar exchange-traded fund, which tracks a basket of solar-power companies, rose by more than 4%. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-23 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANWHA SYSTEMS CO., LTD. 0.88% 11400 End-of-day quote.8.06%
INVESCO LTD. 1.28% 19.77 Delayed Quote.7.12%
Latest news "Economy"
05:56pInfluential rock guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78, family says
RE
05:50pFaa believes computer system outage tied to corrupt digital file…
RE
05:45pRussian oil revenues falling because of price cap -U.S. official
RE
05:44pBolsonaro party boss says violent Brasilia protesters will be expelled
RE
05:43pThe Year Ahead - WSJ Pro Special Report
DJ
05:41pNarrow U.S. corn crop guesses may be biggest market threat on Thursday -Braun
RE
05:40pBlinken says U.S. applauds Japan's decision to double defense spending
RE
05:37pUtilities Up on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:36pCommunications Services Up on High-Risk Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:36pTech Up, Recouping Some of '22 Losses -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bayer shares gain as another activist investor piles in
2InMode Expects Record Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Financial Results..
3FTX seeks court rulings on asset sales, customer privacy
4Analyst recommendations: BlackRock, Blackstone, Boeing, Bunzl, Oracle....
5Arnault tightens family grip on LVMH as daughter becomes Dior CEO

HOT NEWS