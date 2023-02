Shares of power producers fell as traders rotated into more economically cyclical sectors.

The utility sector led the stock market during the 2022 bear market, but has lagged the recent revival.

The Utility Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utility industry group of the S&P 500, is down about 6% for the year to date.

