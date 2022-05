Shares of power producers rose amid deal activity.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy surged after Siemens Energy agreed to buy the roughly 33% portion of the wind-energy concern it doesn't already own for about $4.29 billion.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1753ET