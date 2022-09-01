Utilities Up on Defensive Bias, Amid Recession Fears -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose, as traders rotated into the defensive sector because of warning signs of a recession.

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Danielle had formed in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, and could soon become the first hurricane of a quiet season.

California lawmakers voted to keep the state's last nuclear plant online in a bid to ease anticipated electricity supply shortages as the state pushes to add more renewable power and decarbonize its grid.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

