Shares of power producers rose as traders continued to seek out the defensive sector, in light of grim economic prospects.

Renewable energy producers are working on innovative ways to address the sporadic availability of solar and wind power by producing surplus power with oversized solar farms, among other methods, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 1722ET