Utilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as traders rotated into defensive sectors amid mounting concerns about rising prices and interest rates.

Germany is accelerating a push to reduce its dependence on energy supplies from Russia, with imports of liquefied natural gas as a key lever in the effort, which should have positive implications in the mid to long term for the liquefied-natural gas supply chain.

New Mexico officials urged residents to prepare for severe winds and high temperatures this weekend, which could further fuel the state's second-largest fire on record.

Energy Information Administration data showed the U.S. electricity sector more than doubled its typical use of oil, distillates and other petroleum-based products to generate power in January, to 195,000 barrels a day, the highest monthly total since January 2018, reflecting constraints on natural-gas pipelines in the Northeast.

05-06-22 1713ET