Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Utilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

05/06/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers rose as traders rotated into defensive sectors amid mounting concerns about rising prices and interest rates.

Germany is accelerating a push to reduce its dependence on energy supplies from Russia, with imports of liquefied natural gas as a key lever in the effort, which should have positive implications in the mid to long term for the liquefied-natural gas supply chain.

New Mexico officials urged residents to prepare for severe winds and high temperatures this weekend, which could further fuel the state's second-largest fire on record.

Energy Information Administration data showed the U.S. electricity sector more than doubled its typical use of oil, distillates and other petroleum-based products to generate power in January, to 195,000 barrels a day, the highest monthly total since January 2018, reflecting constraints on natural-gas pipelines in the Northeast.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 1713ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pU.S. offers $15 mln reward for information on Conti ransomware group
RE
05:55pBiden announces new $150 million weapons package for Ukraine
RE
05:55pBiden announces new $150 million weapons package for Ukraine
RE
05:50pU.S. lawmakers to open chips, China bill negotiations
RE
05:49pIllumina ordered to pay BGI subsidiary $333 million in DNA-sequencing patent case
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.52% to 96.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.02% to $1.0548 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 1.88% to $1.2340 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Gains 0.53% to 130.54 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pU.S. judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit challenging his Twitter ban
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
2Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation
3Exclusive-U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
4No place to hide: Dollar's surge cuts across markets
5Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bohoo, eBay, Hiscox, Rathbones...

HOT NEWS