Shares of power producers rose, as traders rotated into defensive sectors, in light of growing concerns about financial stability.

Alongside the energy group, utilities are among the only industry groups of the 11 on the broad S&P 500 in the green for the year to date.

Shares of German utility E.on rose sharply after it reiterated its projection for 2022 earnings.

05-11-22 1746ET