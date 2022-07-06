Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Utilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

07/06/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Shares of power producers rose on demand for defensive sectors that's made the industry group one of the most resilient in the S&P 500 for the year to date.

Utilities are thought to hold up better during recessions than more growth-oriented sectors.

The French government said it plans to nationalize utility company EDF, saying the step is necessary to manage the transition away from fossil fuels at a time of energy crisis in Europe. The power company, which is already 84% controlled by the state, has been absorbing billions of euros in losses since President Emmanuel Macron imposed a cap on electricity prices, forcing companies to absorb rising natural-gas feedstock costs.

Demand for recycled solar panels "is set to skyrocket in the coming years as the number of installations surges and the threat of a supply bottleneck looms," said research firm Rystad. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-22 1730ET

