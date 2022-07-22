Log in
Latest News
Utilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

07/22/2022 | 10:49pm BST
Shares of power producers rose sharply as traders rotated back into the defensive sector ahead of key earnings reports and a Federal Reserve meeting next week.

Utilities have held up better than the broad market as investors position for a recession because of a belief that their business is less susceptible to the vagaries of the economy.

Shares of German utility Uniper, among the hardest hit by Russia's restrictions of natural gas exports, fell sharply after Germany took a 30% stake in the company as part of a bailout deal. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1748ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 4.86% 383.697 Real-time Quote.111.77%
UNIPER SE -28.90% 7.465 Delayed Quote.-74.88%
