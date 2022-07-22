Utilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose sharply as traders rotated back into the defensive sector ahead of key earnings reports and a Federal Reserve meeting next week.

Utilities have held up better than the broad market as investors position for a recession because of a belief that their business is less susceptible to the vagaries of the economy.

Shares of German utility Uniper, among the hardest hit by Russia's restrictions of natural gas exports, fell sharply after Germany took a 30% stake in the company as part of a bailout deal.

