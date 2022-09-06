Utilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as traders rotated into defensive sectors, less vulnerable to shifts in the outlook for growth and interest rates.

Duke Energy will see a minor impact from the new alternative minimum tax on book income, according to the utility's financial chief.

Scores of people were trying to evacuate from villages near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear-power plant, Ukrainian officials said, as an explosion cut off access to electricity and water at a nearby town, The Wall Street Journal reported.

