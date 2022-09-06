Log in
Utilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

09/06/2022 | 05:18pm EDT
Shares of power producers rose as traders rotated into defensive sectors, less vulnerable to shifts in the outlook for growth and interest rates.

Duke Energy will see a minor impact from the new alternative minimum tax on book income, according to the utility's financial chief.

Scores of people were trying to evacuate from villages near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear-power plant, Ukrainian officials said, as an explosion cut off access to electricity and water at a nearby town, The Wall Street Journal reported.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-22 1717ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -0.22% 106.76 Delayed Quote.2.00%
LESS S.A. -2.37% 1.07 Delayed Quote.-55.45%
