Utilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose amid defensive bias in light of a simmering bond crisis in the United Kingdom.

Utility stocks are viewed as something of a safe harbor from market volatility. The extreme volatility last week, which featured "one of the largest two-day rallies in history" before almost all those gains were given back "could continue in the near-term as deteriorating fundamentals clash with arguably oversold markets," said strategists at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

British utility National Grid said it expects underlying earnings per share for fiscal 2023 to be slightly less tilted towards the second half of the year than in previous years.

10-10-22