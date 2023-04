Shares of power producers rose, adding to recent gains as investors sought out defensive sectors ahead of a key jobs report.

Two of the country's largest utility companies, Virginia's Dominion Energy and the U.S. arm of Britain's National Grid, are weighing potential multibillion dollar sales of parts of their natural-gas pipeline networks as efforts to phase out in-home gas use accelerate.

