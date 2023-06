Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into defensive sectors.

PG&E has applied for a roughly $7 billion federal loan to fund its ambitious plans to reduce California wildfire risk by burying power lines and upgrading the electric grid, company executives said.

06-29-23 1748ET