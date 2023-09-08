Shares of power producers rallied as traders rotated into defensive sectors during a retreat from risk.

The latest round of the U.K. government's flagship renewable-energy auction failed to attract any bids for offshore wind projects, a sign of the mounting pressures on the industry despite its key role in the energy transition.

Hurricane Lee was downgraded to a Category 4 storm, but the storm ploughing through the Atlantic Ocean remained powerful, and maintained an unpredictable course.

