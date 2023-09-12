Shares of power producers ticked up as traders rotated into defensive sectors ahead of inflation data.

The recent surge in energy prices has fanned fears about another wave of inflation that could drive up interest rates further, strategists warned.

"The market's starting to digest ... the potential for a few more rate increases," said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital. "Or, even if we don't see increases, we'll probably going to see rates elevated for the foreseeable future."

