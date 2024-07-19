Shares of power producers ticked up as traders rotated into defensive sectors amid a broad flight from risk.

Renewable energy producers and solar-power firms finished the week with significant losses.

"The market is pricing in a Trump victory," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "You see it in all the sectors affected by the Biden administration...look at solar, look at electric vehicles."

Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, a major utility in the world's most populous nation, reported a drop in first-quarter net profit, which missed analysts' expectations, despite an increase in revenue.

