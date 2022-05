Shares of power producers rose, as traders continued to snap up shares in the defensive sector, in light of volatility elsewhere in global markets.

Billionaire climate-change conscious investor Mike Cannon-Brookes would likely walk away from a major investment in Australian utility AGL Energy if he is unsuccessful in corralling a shareholder vote against a demerger of coal plants from its retail operations.

