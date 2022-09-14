Utilities Up on Defensive Demand -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as traders rotated into the defensive sector.

Utilities are among the sectors that typically fare well during inflationary periods because of their ability to pass on higher rates to customers.

A new market for green tax credits is taking shape as bankers and advisers figure out how to funnel tax breaks from energy companies that generate them to profitable corporations eager for smaller tax bills.

