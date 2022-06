Shares of power producers rose sharply amid hopes that a spike in Treasury yields was easing.

Treasury yields rose on the session but retreated for the week.

Western nations' goals to rebuild nuclear-power capacity are running up against a shortage of expertise in building the reactors, The Wall Street Journal reported.

06-24-22