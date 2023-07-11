Shares of power producers rose as the sector was expected to benefit from U.S. investment in renewable energy.

The U.S. push to renewable energy will also spark growth in power-distribution businesses because of the need to connect the power-generation schemes to electricity grids, said analysts at brokerage JPMorgan.

?U.K. utility Centrica struck an $8 billion deal to import U.S. liquefied natural gas, the latest step taken in Europe to diversify energy supplies after volatility related to the war in Ukraine.

Oklo, a nuclear-fission startup backed by Sam Altman, plans to go public through a merger with his special-purpose acquisition company, company officials said.

