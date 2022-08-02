Utilities Up on Rotation Out of Cyclical Sectors -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers ticked up as traders rotated out of cyclical sectors back to the defensive niche.

The utility sector had led the stock market for much of the year, amid the onset of a bear market, based on the rationale that its evergreen business model would fare better during a recession.

Gains slowed in July, as traders returned en masse to cyclical sectors, but that trend has reversed itself again.

